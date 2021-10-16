Jackson-based DarkHorse Industries topped this year’s LSU 100 fastest-growing company list, while Christus Health-Louisiana & Southeast Texas led the Roaring 10 list of companies generating the most revenue.
The LSU 100 and Roaring 10 list recognize businesses owned or led by LSU graduates based on submissions of confidential financial results.
DarkHorse, a concrete-cutting and demolition company, is led by Dustin Butler, co-owner, founder and CEO and Jonathan Walker, co-owner and CFO. Butler earned a bachelor’s in construction management from LSU; Walker earned a bachelor’s in international relations and affairs and a master’s in public administration from the university.
Chris Karam, senior vice president of group operations for Alexandria-based Christus Health, is an LSU graduate. He has oversight of health care facilities across Louisiana and southeast Texas, including Christus St. Francis Cabrini in Alexandria, Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System and Christus Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana in Lake Charles.
The company rankings on the LSU 100 and the Roaring 10 list were revealed at a Friday night gala.
The full LSU 100 list, ranked by compound annual growth over a three-year period, is:
DarkHorse; Franklin Associates, Baton Rouge, communications consulting; CompuFlow Solutions; Mesa, Arizona, engineering, military, aerospace; Guarantee Restoration Services, Baton Rouge, restoration, construction, mitigation; Bear General Contractors, Pensacola, Florida, commercial construction; Hargrove Roofing, Shreveport, construction, roofing; Honey Island Enterprises dba Radterra and Maritime Veterinary Imaging, Emyvale, Canada, veterinary radiology; Kismet Cosmetics, Covington, cosmetics and beauty; Abadie, Mandeville, oil & gas, engineering, petrochemical, import, export, offshore, midstream: Trifecta Sports Therapy, Baton Rouge, sports massage; Hopkins Media, Baton Rouge, music/education; Patient Plus Urgent Care, Baton Rouge, healthcare; Oasis Spaces, Baton Rouge, construction; Goss Advisors, New Orleans, finance: Paperless Environments, Baton Rouge, software publishing; Gatorworks, Baton Rouge, advertising, digital marketing, website design; Future Genius Solutions dba ThreeSixtyEight, Baton Rouge, advertising; Royal Automotive Group, Baton Rouge, automotive sales and service; Garcia Roofing and Sheet Metal, Prairieville, home improvement, construction, roofing; Gulf South Research Corporation, Baton Rouge, environmental consulting;
Pentecom, Palestine, Texas, technical data services; Legacy Title, Baton Rouge, real estate title company; Safety Management Systems, Lafayette, safety, medical and inspection services; Urban South Brewery, New Orleans, beverage manufacturing; Pontchartrain Partners, New Orleans, construction; Vectura Consulting Services, Baton Rouge, engineering; Access Gates, Baton Rouge, construction; ECOPRO, New Orleans, clean energy distribution; Manchac Homes, Baton Rouge, construction/home builder; Provident Resources Group, Baton Rouge, not-for-profit; Mela & Roam, Houston, Texas, retail; Launch Media, Baton Rouge, video, motion media and experiential content production; Cajun Ready Mix Concrete, Baton Rouge, construction; Moran Construction Consultants, Baton Rouge, construction consulting; Babcock Partners, Baton Rouge, law firm; Crescent Payroll Solutions, Metairie, payroll and HR business services; Anytime Flooring , Baton Rouge, flooring; Kilcor Construction, Alpharetta, Georgia, construction; Lipsey's, Baton Rouge, wholesale distribution; CORE Health Networks, Baton Rouge, occupational medicine;
Catapult Creative Media Incorporated, Baton Rouge, digital marketing and advertising; Facilities Maintenance Management, Denham Springs, maintenance and construction; Evergreen Tractor & Equipment, Covington, distribution; Perrier Esquerre Contractors, St. Rose, commercial construction; Losey Insurance and Financial Services, Baton Rouge, finance; Tadpole Academy of Baton Rouge, Prairieville, education; The Anderson Group Real Estate Services, Nashville, Tennessee, real estate; Global Data Vault, Dallas, Texas, technology; Scott + Cormia, Orlando, Florida, architecture, interior design, real estate development; Four Corners Wealth Management, Peachtree Corners, Georgia, financial planning; Vacherie Fuel, Thibodaux, propane; Elite Fulfillment Solutions, Dallas, Texas, warehousing and distribution; University Veterinary Hospital, Shreveport, veterinary medicine; Mimosa Handcrafted, Baton Rouge, jewelry; Kidder & Schultz CPAs, Baton Rouge, accounting; VGraham, Baton Rouge, healthcare, IT, manufacturing, distribution, professional services; IWD Agency, Baton Rouge, eCommerce agency; The Royal Treatment, Baton Rouge, pet grooming & boarding; MAPP, Baton Rouge, construction; Carter & Hatcher Consulting, Houston, Texas, bookkeeping/accounting;
Investar Bank, Baton Rouge, banking; Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, Baton Rouge, architecture; Guardian Computer, Metairie, information technology; Premier Health Consultants, Baton Rouge, healthcare; Frantz-Gibson Painting Company, Baton Rouge, construction; Ritter Maher Architects, Baton Rouge, architecture; Window World of Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge, construction; Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists, Lafayette, healthcare; Horizon Financial Group , Baton Rouge, financial services; Walther Animal Clinic, Houma, veterinary medicine; Walk-On's Enterprises, Baton Rouge, food and beverage, hospitality, franchising; Geocent, Metairie, information technology, aerospace and defense engineering; Law Offices of Howard E. Conday Jr., Natchitoches, legal services; Hickory Small Animal Hospital, Ponchatoula, veterinary medicine, SEJ Services, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, facility services; SITECH Louisiana, Baton Rouge, construction; Red River Bank, Alexandria, banking; BrownRice Marketing, New Orleans, advertising and marketing; Argent Financial Group, Ruston, wealth management; SEMPCheck Services, Houston, Texas, energy production, storage and transportation;
Pinnacle Group Insurance, Lafayette, financial services; Netchex, Covington, payroll, HR and benefits software; The Cottonport Bank, Cottonport, banking; Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, Baton Rouge, retail; SRI Telecom, Baton Rouge, telecom/broadband/integration services; Daigrepont & Brian, Baton Rouge, certified public accountants; The Pangburn Group, New Roads, financial services; Cadence, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, landscape architecture; HNTB Corporation, Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, architecture, planning; Quality Engineering & Surveying, Port Vincent, engineering, surveying, landscape architecture, planning, and program management; New Orleans Roast, Mandeville, food and beverages; ROSA Enterprises Corporation dba The UPS Store 2305, Baton Rouge, shipping and small business solutions; Emergent Method, Baton Rouge, management consulting; Vivid Ink Graphics, Baton Rouge, signs, printing, graphics; B&G Food Enterprises, Morgan City, Taco Bell franchisee; Two Maids and a Mop, Baton Rouge, residential cleaning; Pinot's Palette Franchise, Houston, Texas, arts and entertainment; Romph & Pou Agency, Shreveport, advertising; Answering Bureau, Carencro, telephone answering service and call center; and Lyons Specialty Company, Port Allen, wholesale grocery.
The Roaring 10 list ranked by revenue is CHRISTUS Health-Louisiana & Southeast Texas; Performance Contractors, Baton Rouge, industrial construction; HNTB Corporation, Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, architecture, planning; Lipsey's, Baton Rouge, wholesale distribution; The Newtron Group, Baton Rouge, industrial construction; ISC Constructors, Baton Rouge, industrial engineering and construction; Danos, Gray, oil and gas; Audubon Engineering Company, Houston, Texas, engineering, energy, construction; B & G Food Enterprises, Morgan City, Taco Bell franchisee; and Provident Resources Group, Baton Rouge, non-profit.