New business creation in Louisiana continues to slip as the number of new companies which expect to have employees dropped 10% between 2018 and 2019 during fourth quarter.

The U.S. Census Bureau released business formation statistics across the country by state recently. The available data is seasonally adjusted.

By comparison, there was only a 6.4% decline for business applications which planned wages across the country for a total of 114,969 applications as of fourth quarter 2019.

In Louisiana, there were only 1,340 business applications which expected to have employees, down from 1,502 business applications with that same metric as of fourth quarter 2018.

In general, business applications overall have largely increased since 2007 while new companies with employees has mostly declined. Limited liability companies formed to buy real estate and similarly structured businesses for individuals who are independent consultants or contractors are included in the overall application figures.

There were 13,246 total business applications across Louisiana as of fourth quarter 2019, down from 13,276 applications during fourth quarter 2018. That’s a less than 1% drop.

Total business applications across the country increased by 3.3% to 891,286 as of fourth quarter 2019.

Likewise, business applications from corporations in Louisiana were down by 2.6% as of fourth quarter 2019. That's compared to only a 1% drop as the U.S. average for a total of 137,532 business applications from corporations as of fourth quarter 2019.

