Epic Piping, a Baton Rouge-based industrial pipe fabrication business, is building a new $2 million facility in Lake Providence.
The 40,000 square foot pipe facility in East Carroll Parish will have custom milling and fitting shops in addition to structure welding capability. The company expects to hire 50 employees with an average salary of $43,500 at the new facility. The types of jobs include structural welders, fabricators and machine operators.
The company expects to collaborate with the Louisiana Community and Technical College system to train local residents for its future talent pipeline. In exchange for the $2 million in capital investment for the new facility, the state is chipping in for the cost of workforce development for Epic Piping through its LED FastStart program.
In 2016, Epic Piping opened its $45 million fabrication complex in Livingston. The company has more than 550 employees at that location. The new facility in Lake Providence is expected to work alongside the Livingston plant.
Epic Piping produces about 20,000 spools of piping each month across all its facilities using carbon steel, stainless steel and nickel-based alloys. It has a facility in San Marcos, Texas and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.
Epic Piping is a portfolio company of Bernhard Capital Partners, a private equity firm in Baton Rouge. In February, Epic Piping described that it planned to invest $40 million in new manufacturing and a new offices. The company bought a 24,000 square foot building along Interline Avenue near I-12 and Airline Highway for its new headquarters this year.