BATON ROUGE AREA
The Louisiana Chapter of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society recognized Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vindell Washington as LaHIMSS Public Servant of the Year and Bryan Taylor, Blue Cross’ telehealth and eHealth operations manager, as Clinician of the Year; Postlethwaite & Netterville as LaHIMSS Champion, and Jeff Robbins as 2018 Member of the Year.
Baton Rouge General again earned The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers.
Certification is based on meeting standards for the treatment of stroke patients, including speed of care and innovative procedures that prevent death and minimize brain damage.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Judge Peter J. Garcia of the 22nd Judicial District Court was recognized with the 2018 Sam Cochran Criminal Justice Award presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
The award recognizes outstanding work in the criminal justice system, specifically the fair and humane treatment of people with mental illness. In 2011 Garcia worked to establish the Behavioral Health Court at the 22nd JDC and for many years has advocated for the needs of those with mental illness in the criminal justice system.
Winners of the 2018 Millennial Awards produced by the Spears Group honoring dynamic young professionals making significant impacts in their respective fields and surrounding communities are Digital Media to Whitney Mitchell, director of social media at FSC Interactive; Business to Amy Landry, founder and president of Fuel Success Academy; Culinary Arts to Austin Kirzner, executive chef at Red Fish Grill, and Greg Tillery, owner of We Dat's Chicken & Shrimp; Fashion to Tieler Garsaud, designer and Project Runway junior contestant; Education to Jonathan Johnson, founder and CEO of Rooted School; Film to Lauren Domino, writer/producer at TuckerGurl; Changemaker to Aaron Frumin, founder and executive director at unCommon Construction; Innovation to Luke Hooper, president at Factor 10; Health Care to Dr. Chenita Landry, OB/GYN and co-host of The Doctors; Economic Development to Mea Boykins, CEO of Global Management and Marketing, and Ashley Llewellyn, deputy director economic development at St. Tammany Parish Development District; Music to Shamarr Allen, lead vocalist and trumpet player for Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs; Financial Services to Damon Burns, executive director at Finance Authority of New Orleans; Hospitality and Tourism to Lisa Larsen, director of sales at Galatoire's Restaurants; Law to Alanah Odoms Hebert, executive director at ACLU of Louisiana; Service Person to Ronald Scott, founder of Brothers at Peace; Real Estate to Melissa Burns McClendon, president of New Orleans Women's Council of Realtors; Journalism to Christina Watkins, anchor at WDSU, and Larry Everage Jr., control room director at WWL-TV; Social Entrepreneur to Haley Josephine Burns, founder and executive director of Fund 17; and Best Millennial Restaurant to The Big Cheezy.
The New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors has recognized Craig Mirambell, of Mirambell Realty, as Realtor of the Year; Walt Herschede, of Power Mortgage, as Affiliate of the Year; Ginger Wiggins, of Coldwell Banker TEC Realtors, as Manager of the Year; Lynda Nugent Smith, of Keller Williams Realty 4550100, with the Philippi St. Pe' Lifetime Achievement Award; Amanda Hanemann, of Coldwell Banker TEC Realtors, with the Max J. Derbes Meritorious Service Award; and Melissa McClendon, of Delisha Boyd LLC, as the Young Professionals Network Rising Star.