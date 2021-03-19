The U.S. Small Business Administration has created a webpage to assist operators of live music clubs, movie theaters, museums, performing arts organizations and other venues shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
While applications won’t be accepted for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program until April 8, the SBA has set up a page to provide information about eligibility requirements and other assistance. Businesses can also register to be notified once applications are accepted.
The SBA will hold a webinar from 1:30 to 3 p.m. March 30 to provide more information about the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.
The program was established as part of the coronavirus recovery plan passed by Congress in late 2020, with $15 billion in funding. The recovery plan approved by Congress earlier this month appropriated an additional $1.25 billion, bringing the total amount of available funds to more than $16 billion.