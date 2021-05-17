The number of homes sold in metro Baton Rouge during the first four months of the year is 34.7% higher than for the same period in 2020.

Through the end of April, there were 4,361 homes sold in the region, according to figures released by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service. That's up from 3,238 sales through April 2020.

Ascension Parish had the biggest increase in sales. There were 806 homes sold in the parish during the first four months of the year, a 43.2% increase over the 563 MLS sales as of April 2020. There were 2,197 homes sold in East Baton Rouge Parish, a 31.3% increase over the 1,673 houses that changed hands. Livingston Parish had a 21.3% increase in home sales from April 2020 from 695 to 843 houses.

Pending sales, a sign of future activity, were up 58.2% in April to 1,316, compared to 832 for April 2020. New listings increased by 31.7% for the month to 1,339, compared to 1,017 a year earlier. But that increase in new listings wasn’t enough to affect the housing inventory. There were 1,717 homes for sale in the metro area, a 57.9% decrease from the 4,078 in April 2020.

The month’s supply of inventory dropped to 1.4 months, meaning that at the current pace it would take that long to sell all of the homes on the market. The inventory was 4.5 months in April 2020. Six months is considered a balanced market.

The median sale price for a home in metro Baton Rouge in April was $236,900, up 9.4% from the $216,520 median price a year before. That means half of the homes in the market sold for more than that amount; half sold for less.

The number of days a home was on the market before it sold was 58 in April. That’s down from 76 a year earlier.