Business First Bancshares, the Baton Rouge-based holding company of Business First Bank, saw its profits increase during third quarter to $5.5 million, or 40 cents per share, from $3.9 million, or 33 cents per share, a year ago.
The bank underwrote $1.7 billion in loans as of Sept. 30 and had total assets of $2.2 billion. Business First had 12% annualized loan growth as of third quarter.
The bank spent $2.6 million to repurchase more than 110,800 shares for about $23 per share in a stock repurchase program during third quarter. The bank is authorized to spend another $12.4 million for stock repurchase until December 2020.
“I am pleased with our company’s performance for the quarter as we continue to successfully navigate our way through the uncertainties of the current interest rate environment,” said Jude Melville, president and CEO.