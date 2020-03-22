Baton Rouge area
Steve Maher, of Ritter Maher Architects, received the designation of Fellow from the American Institute of Architects.
Election to the organization's College of Fellows recognizes architects’ individual achievements, as well as their contribution to architecture and society on a national level.
LSU AgCenter plant pathologist Don Groth received the Distinguished Service Award from the Rice Technical Working Group, an organization of researchers and academicians that meets every two years to share information, coordinate research and find solutions for rice industry problems.
Groth is resident coordinator at the AgCenter H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station. Groth has received in excess of $3.5 million in grants during his tenure at the rice station and has worked on grants totaling more than $6 million. He also has extensively published his work as both senior author and co-author in more than 450 publications, of which 105 are refereed. He also has received numerous AgCenter awards.
Groth has initiated an extensive screening program of thousands of early and advanced-generation rice breeding lines for sheath blight, blast and bacterial panicle blight. He has identified several new sources of resistance to multiple diseases, including sheath blight and bacterial panicle blight. These materials are being actively used in genetic and breeding projects in Louisiana, the U.S. and overseas to enhance disease resistance.
Groth began his career with the AgCenter in 1984 after graduating from Iowa State University with a doctoral degree in plant pathology. His master’s degree in plant pathology is from Iowa State and bachelor’s in botany from Eastern Illinois University.
LSU AgCenter rice researcher Ida Wenefrida was honored with Top 20 Global Woman of Excellence Award for 2020 by the American Multi Cultural Ethnic Coalition.
Wenefrida, an Indonesian American, is an associate professor who conducts her work at the LSU AgCenter H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station near Crowley. She has developed a high-protein rice variety, Fontiere, and is involved in research to develop more new varieties. Wenefrida is president of the worldwide Indonesian Diaspora Foundation and the Louisiana Chapter of the Indonesian Diaspora Network.
She received her bachelor’s degree in agronomy in Indonesia, her master’s degree in plant pathology from Mississippi State University and her doctorate in plant health from LSU.
NFP was awarded the 2019 Excellence in Diversity Award by the Greater Baton Rouge Society for Human Resource Management.
The award recognizes outstanding diversity and inclusion programs or initiatives. NFP has tripled the number of women on its executive management committee, formed a diversity and advisory council and created a chief diversity and inclusion officer role.
The ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star certification, which signifies that the facility performs in the top 25% of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meets performance levels set by the EPA.
The refinery improved its energy performance by managing energy strategically across the entire organization and by making cost-effective improvements to its plant. ExxonMobil’s energy efficiency translates to having approximately 129,000 cars off the road, equal to saving 202 tons of waste recycled versus landfilled or 26.9 million trees replanted.
ExxonMobil Baton Rouge devoted engineering resources to continuously improving energy systems, improved heat exchanger operations and the refinery’s steam system.
Energy Star was introduced by EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency.
The Carnegie Foundation announced that Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University is among 119 U.S. colleges and universities to receive the Carnegie Community Engagement Classification, an elective designation that indicates institutional commitment to community engagement.
The classification is awarded based on a self-review by each institution that is assessed by a national review committee and presented for exceptional work to forward their public purpose in and through community engagement that enriches teaching and research while benefiting the broader community.
Lafayette area
Acadian Cos. has honored Vice President of Air Services Erroll Babineaux, who retired after 45 years, by naming Acadian Air Med’s base in Lafayette as the Erroll C. Babineaux Air Med 1 Base in recognition of his contributions to the company.
The New Iberia native had worked as an ambulance driver, paramedic, supervisor, communications specialist and district manager of Iberia, St. Martin, Vermilion and St. Mary parishes. He became Acadian’s first commercial pilot in 1979 and worked with Petroleum Helicopters Inc. to design and assist in building the first air ambulance helicopter used in Louisiana, which became FAA-certified.
Acadian Air Med began service in 1981 and has expanded to include 11 bases of operation in Louisiana and Texas and a fixed-wing division, Executive Aircraft Charter Service. Acadian Air Med operates a fleet of 12 medically configured helicopters and seven fixed-wing aircraft. Additionally, Babineaux provides marketing, public relations and governmental relations in many of the rural parishes that Acadian serves.
Around Louisiana
The seventh annual Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction this year has selected James Barnett, John Denison, Jay Hardwick and Calvin Viator for induction for their major contributions to forestry, rice, cotton and sugar cane.
The Hall of Distinction recognizes people making contributions to Louisiana’s farming, ranching, forestry, aquaculture, education and agribusiness industries.
A native of the Bayou Teche area, Viator was reared on his family’s sugar cane farm and has become an active contributor to the agriculture community. He founded a crop consulting company and works closely with the American Sugarcane League, the LSU AgCenter and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Denison, a third-generation farmer from Iowa, is being recognized for his role in the advancements in production and profitability of Louisiana’s rice industry.
Barnett, a Pineville native, has spent nearly 50 years advancing the reforestation of Southern pine species. He is being honored for his major contributions, research and advancements with seeds and seedlings.
Hardwick, of Newellton, has made cotton farming more environmentally friendly by focusing on production techniques that have minimal impact on the surrounding ecosystem.