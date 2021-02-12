After more than three years of planning, local developers are building a $7.3 million hotel near the intersection of Siegen Lane and Industriplex Boulevard.
Tru by Hilton Baton Rouge I-10 East is a 90-room hotel is expected to open in May, having started construction about a year ago. That's faster than the previously anticipated timeline of 2022.
The four-story building is expected to support 100 construction jobs and at least five permanent jobs once completed.
"The hotels in the market are mostly aging properties that don't really cater much to the younger traveler," said Colin Dickerson, operations manager for Siegen Retail LLC.
The Baton Rouge-based business owns two other hotels within walking distance of the new project, the Home2Suites by Hilton extended stay and the Holiday Inn Express.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, occupancy at the properties has remained high.
"We're not having a banner year but we've managed to do better than most in the market," Dickerson said.
"Multiple properties are closing down (in Baton Rouge)," said Ashwin Sura, a retired doctor and real estate developer with Siegen Retail. "In this market, nimble limited service properties do well."
In exchange for the investment, the state could approve Enterprise Zone incentives for the project. Hotels are not typically eligible for such incentives but after the coronavirus pandemic hit the hospitality industry particularly hard in Louisiana the state temporarily amended the incentive program rules to allow small hotel operators to apply for tax breaks until 2023.
The state's Enterprise Zone program is a tax credit — either $3,500 one-time or $1,000 for each new job in addition to a rebate of state sales and use taxes on materials such as machinery or equipment or 1.5% refundable investment tax credit on the total value of the capital investment.
Businesses must create at least five jobs in an Enterprise Zone or certify that at least half of its employees live in a historically disadvantaged neighborhood or have received public assistance. Only retailers with fewer than 100 employees and hotels with 50 employees or fewer are eligible.