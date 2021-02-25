The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry has elected Terry Baugh, chief financial officer of D&J Construction Co. LLC in West Monroe, to chair its 2021 board of directors.
He succeeds Tom O'Neal of O'Nealgas Inc. in Choudrant, who becomes the immediate past chair. Other officers are Christel C. Slaughter, chief executive officer of SSA Consultants in Baton Rouge, vice chair; Jude Melville, president of b1Bank in Baton Rouge, secretary; and Jason DeCuir, partner at Advantous Consulting LLC in Baton Rouge, treasurer.
Ten new members were elected to LABI's board: Blake Chatelain, president and CEO of Red River Bank in Alexandria; Lauren Gibbs, of Gibbs Construction LLC in Harahan; Matthew Mann, partner at Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson in Baton Rouge; Quentin Messer, president and CEO of the New Orleans Business Alliance, trade representative; Frank Neuner, managing partner at NeunerPate in Lafayette; Ajay Patel, owner of Abnar Inc., doing business as McDonalds, in Jennings; Edgardo Tenreiro, president and CEO of Baton Rouge General; Amy Thibodeaux, president and CEO of the Acadia Parish Chamber in Crowley, Chamber of Commerce representative; Dr. Steve Udvarhelyi, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana in Baton Rouge; and Michael Uffman, chief financial officer of Marucci Sports LLC in Baton Rouge.