Rama, a longtime Thai restaurant at the Perkins Road Overpass, has closed.
After an attempt to make the restaurant work for take-out only during the stay-at-home order, the owners decided to retire and close the business, said Wendie Cargle, a friend of the owners.
“All good things must come to an end,” she said.
Rama had been in business for 40 years, offering dishes such as pad thai, green curry chicken, Rama duck and pork eggplant in an unassuming setting.
It’s the third local restaurant to close in recent weeks. The White Star food hall and Rum House, an island-themed eatery, have also shut down.