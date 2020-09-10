The 10th annual LSU 100, a list of the fastest growing businesses owned or led by LSU graduates, is out.
The exact company rankings on the list will be announced at a private gathering in November.
LSU did release the Roaring 10, a list of the companies that made up the top 10.
In alphabetical order, those businesses are: Arkel Constructors, Baton Rouge, general contractor; Audubon Engineering Co., Metairie, engineering firm; B&G Food Enterprises, Morgan City, fast-food restaurant franchisee; CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System, Alexandria, hospital; Danos, Gray, oil and gas services; ISC Constructors, Baton Rouge, industrial engineering, construction and maintenance company; J.P. Oil Company, Lafayette, independent oil company; Lipsey's, Baton Rouge, wholesale firearms sales; MAPP, Baton Rouge, general contractor; and Provident Resources Group, Baton Rouge, developer and operator of health care facilities, student housing and senior living.
The other companies who made the list are: Abadie-Williams, Alexander Contractor Services, Anytime Flooring, AOS Interior Environments, Argent Financial Group, Automatic Access Gates, Aydell Investments dba Sport Clips, BlinkJar Media, Cajun Ready Mix Concrete, Carter & Hatcher Consulting, CEG Assessments, Click Here Digital, CompuFlow Solutions, Courtney Barton, Daigrepont & Brian APAC, DDG, Elite Fulfillment Solutions, Emergent Method, Facilities Maintenance Management, Frantz-Gibson Painting Company, Future Genius Solutions dba ThreeSixtyEight, Garcia Roofing and Sheet Metal, Gatorworks, Geocent, Global Data Vault, GlobalSpeak Translations, Goss Advisors, Greenleaf Lawson Architects, Gregory Switzer Architecture, Gremillion Mechanical, Gulf South Research Corporation, Hickory Small Animal Hospital, Hoist and Crane Service Group, Honey Island Enterprises dba Radterra and Maritime Veterinary Imaging, Hopkins Media dba Piano in 21 Days, Horizon Financial Group, Iconic, Ideavate Solutions Pvt, Information Management Solutions dba Secure Shredding and Recycling, Investar Bank, IWD Agency, Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, Keely Thorne Events, Kidder & Schultz CPAs, LaBorde Therapy Center, Law Offices of Howard E. Conday Jr., Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, Legacy Title, Losey Insurance and Financial Services, Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists, Marucci Sports, Mimosa Hancrafted, Moran Construction Consultants, Netchex, New Orleans Roast, O&M Restaurant Group, Oasis Spaces, OneVision, Paperless Environments, Pearl Events Austin, Perrier Esquerre Contractors, Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions, Philip Adra Wealth Management Advisor, Pinnacle Group Insurance and Financial Services, Pinot's Palette Franchise, Plummer Associates, Plus One Design and Construction, Pod Pack International, Pontchartrain Partners, Puryear IT, Quality Engineering & Surveying, Red River Bank, Regal Construction, Ritter Maher Architects, Scott + Cormia, Scott Foust Studios, SEJ Services, SELA Aquatics, Sigma Engineers and Constructors, SITECH Louisiana, STRAIT Fund Services, Stuart & Company General Contractors, Tadpole Academy of Baton Rouge, Texas Pride Disposal, The Anderson Group Real Estate Services, The Cottonport Bank, The Royal Treatment, University Veterinary Hospital, Vacherie Fuel, VGraham, Vivid Ink Graphics and Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux.