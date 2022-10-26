Sabine Pass LNG’s third boat dock is almost complete, an official with the liquefied natural gas export terminal’s parent company said Wednesday.
The boat dock is expected to handle vessels with a capacity of up to 180,000 cubic meters of LNG. In an update filed last week with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Cheniere Energy construction of the dock was 99.18% complete.
“We expect that substantial completion imminently, likely this week,” Andrea Carter-Virtanen, managing tax counsel for Cheniere Energy, told the Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry at its October meeting.
The board on Wednesday approved a $37 million tax break for the LNG facility that was filed in 2011. A reason for the decade-long delay wasn’t given.
Carter-Virtanen said another ITEP application for the third dock is forthcoming. “Y’all get to see me again,” she joked to the board.
FERC approved the dock’s construction in 2020. In September, the agency granted Cheniere Energy request to begin preparing LNG for loading at the dock.
In all, Cheniere Energy has invested $20 billion in the Sabine Pass LNG facility, Carter-Virtanen said. The plant opened its first liquefaction train in 2016 and its sixth train earlier this year.