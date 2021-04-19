Forty-one houses will be showcased in the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge’s annual Parade of Homes, which will start Friday.
This year, people will again be able to tour the houses that are included in the event. Because of the COVID pandemic, last year’s parade was all virtual. There will be several homes this year that can only be seen virtually and safety precautions will be taken for the tour, such as limiting the number of people who can be in a home at one time and making sanitizer readily available.
“There are going to be a lot of different opportunities to see what the housing industry looks like in 2021,” said Melissa Parmelee, vice president community and government relations for the homebuilders’ association. “It’s an interesting housing market right now.”
Record low interest rates have caused home sales to surge. There were 12,498 homes sold in metro Baton Rouge during 2020, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service, a 14% increase over 2019. And for the first quarter of 2021, sales are up 31% compared to the same period in 2020. At the same time, the supply of houses for sale hasn’t kept up with the demand. Parmelee said she expects some of the homes spotlighted will sell as a result of the parade.
Homes on the parade range in price from $200,000 to more than $1.5 million. “It’s definitely an opportunity to see the great work being done by the industry,” she said.
One of the trends that can be seen in several of the homes is home automation. Attendees will see how services such as controlling lights and security from your smartphone can be a bonus.
The parade will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will then be held again from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 1 and May 2.
Tickets to this year’s event are $10 and can be purchased at paradegbr.fun. Along with being able to visit all of the homes in the parade. As of Friday afternoon, about 500 tickets had been sold, Parmelee said.
This year, all proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana.
A Tastemakers Tour of three of the higher end homes will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $100, which include transportation to the houses, wine and spirits and heavy hor d’oerves. “This will let you see what it would be like to be in the home on a Friday night, having friends over,” Parmelee said.