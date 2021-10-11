The Baton Rouge Area Chamber launched its 2022 economic outlook survey Monday and is inviting business leaders from the Capital Region to participate.
The survey results are used in BRAC's annual economic outlook report, which will be released December 7 at the organization's monthly luncheon. The report is used as a decision-making tool for businesses and organizations across the nine-parish region, BRAC said.
“As the regional economy continues its pandemic recovery, it is critical that businesses are armed with timely, relevant data important to decision making,” Adam Knapp, BRAC’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Widespread survey participation is essential in ensuring the final report is as valuable as possible for the region’s business community.”
The survey will remain open through October 22 at brac.org/economicsurvey.