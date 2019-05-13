After 47 years in business, Story’s Grocery & Deli, a longtime Watson institution, is set to close at the end of the month.
Mary Rose Story, who owns the business at 34036 La. 16, said she made the difficult decision to shut down the store because she and her children are tired of working there. Story will turn 82 in June.
“I’ve been working here along with my two daughters since it got started in 1972,” she said. Story had been trying to sell the business, but couldn’t find any buyers.
“It’s been a great business and I want to say thank you to the friends and customers we met over the years,” she said.
Story’s is known for its po-boys and homemade pies.