Nexus Louisiana is accepting applications for Ignition 2.0, a program designed to guide entrepreneurs through the commercialization process.
Business mentors and industry experts will lead participants through the commercialization process step-by-step while focusing on four critical areas — technology, financials, marketing and legal.
Ignition 2.0, which is the second iteration of the Ignition program originally launched in 2021, is specifically designed for technology-enabled companies who have moved past the idea and market confirmation stages of building their business and are ready for product development.
The nine-week program will take place weekly on Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Nexus Louisiana Technology Park. Ignition 2.0 will kick off March 30 and conclude on May 25 with a "Demo Day" pitch competition at Goodwood Library. Participating companies will compete to win a $10,000 investment funded by Innovation Catalyst.
Participation is limited to 12 companies, and preference will be given to the candidates who demonstrate the aptitude and attitude to complete the program and commercialize a scalable, tech-enabled business. The total cost for the program is $200, with scholarships available. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. March 27. For more information, visit nexusla.org/ignition.