The Pelican State Portfolio, a group of Louisiana stocks tracked by The Advocate, continued to lag behind the quarterly performance of the broader market.
The 24 Louisiana-based businesses were up 5.1 percent during the second quarter. That was better than the Dow Jones industrial average, an index of 30 top businesses, which rose 0.8 percent during the three-month period. But it was slightly worse than the Russell 2000, which follows small-cap stocks that have an average market capitalization of $1.3 billion, and the S&P 500, which tracks 500 large companies. The Russell index was up 7.5 percent for the quarter, while the S&P rose by 8.7 percent.
“The first half of the year, the market was really, really flat,” said Peter Ricchiuti, a finance professor at Tulane University who tracks regional stocks across the South through the university's Burkenroad Reports. “When you get to the peak of the market, the small-cap stocks do better.”
The Pelican State Portfolio performance was even worse for the 12-month period ending June 30. The group of stocks was down 0.8 percent for the year, compared with a 12.3 percent increase in the S&P 500, a 13.7 percent gain in the Dow Jones industrial average and a 16 percent gain in the Russell 2000.
One factor that helped Louisiana stocks during the quarter was the fact that the businesses rely almost entirely on domestic clients. That helped at a time when investors are concerned about the effects of higher tariffs on sales to China, Canada and Europe.
But those effects were mitigated by continued concerns about the oil industry, Ricchiuti said. Even though the price for a barrel of oil topped $70 during the quarter, investors are still skittish.
“Those oil stocks are so pushed down on their backs,” he said. “Investors still aren’t convinced that $70 a barrel is the new normal. They’re not buying that yet.”
The biggest gainer during the second quarter was Hornbeck Offshore, the Covington-based oil and natural gas service business. Shares of Hornbeck rose just over 31 percent during the three-month period. But in a sign as to how much the stock has dropped, that gain was enough to make Hornbeck shares flirt with the $4 mark.
Two local home health care companies were also big winners in the quarter. Baton Rouge-based Amedisys saw its share price rise by nearly 30 percent, while LHC Group of Lafayette was up by more than 26 percent a share.
“When there are signs the economic expansion doesn’t have much left in it, people go to recession-resistant stocks,” Ricchiuti said.
Another winner in the quarter was Origin Bank of Ruston, the second-largest financial institution based in the state with $4.15 billion in assets. The bank went public in early May and its share price rose by nearly 17 percent during that period.
Bank stocks have become appealing lately, as interest rates continue to rise. “You’re finally getting paid for doing nothing,” Ricchiuti said. “There’s a little bit going into money market funds.”
The biggest loser in the second quarter was Petroquest, the Lafayette-based oil and gas production company. Shares of the stock were down 59 percent to 23 cents. In early May, the New York Stock Exchange delisted Petroquest because its market capitalization fell below $15 million for a 30-day period.
“You get down to these low levels, and people wonder if a company can make it,” Ricchiuti said. The fact that Petroquest was delisted also drove the stock price down, because traders usually dump all of their questionable stocks before the quarter ends as a way of window dressing, he said.
Globalstar, the Covington-based satellite phone company, also had a big loss in the second quarter. Shares were down 18 percent during the time period.
The fall happened after Globalstar announced plans to merge with Thermo Acquisitions, a company controlled by Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman Jay Monroe. Thermo will then combine its assets with FiberLight, a landline company, and 15 million shares of CenturyLink. Globalstar has said the deal will make it financially stronger and allow it to negotiate from a position of strength.
“No matter what happens, their stock keeps dropping,” Ricchiuti said.