The Baton Rouge metro area had 5,900 more jobs in October than a year earlier, as Louisiana employment rose to 1,998,600.
Louisiana added 16,600 nonfarm jobs over the year in October, a gain of 0.84 percent, according to figures released Wednesday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The numbers were not seasonally adjusted.
The Capital Region posted the second-largest gain in jobs of any Louisiana metro area, behind New Orleans. Seven of nine metro areas added jobs over the year, while Alexandria and Houma posted losses.
Baton Rouge had 413,100 nonfarm jobs in October.
The gains in Baton Rouge were powered by the construction industry, which added 4,100 jobs over the year. Most of that came from specialty trade contractors.
Education and health services rose by 1,600 jobs over the year to 54,500. Leisure and hospitality shed 900 jobs, ending at 39,900. Trade, transportation and utilities fell by 800 jobs, while professional and business services added 800. Manufacturing added 300 jobs to 29,400.
Baton Rouge has added jobs over the year for eight straight months, the Workforce Commission said.
Statewide, the sectors that posted the largest job gains over the year were manufacturing, up 4,900; education and health services, 4,400; and construction, 3,300. Mining and logging, which includes the state's oil and gas sector, also added 2,200 jobs over the year.
The only sectors to lose jobs were professional and business services, 3,700; government, 3,000; and information, 200.
Louisiana's unemployment rate was 4.7 percent on a non-seasonally-adjusted basis in October. The seasonally-adjusted U.S. rate was 3.7 percent.
NEW ORLEANS: The Crescent City led the state's metro areas in job gains in October, gaining 9,100 jobs compared to a year earlier to 584,800. The largest gains were in education and health services, 3,800; leisure and hospitality, 2,000; construction, 2,600; and manufacturing, 1,300. Professional and business services lost 2,500 jobs during the period.
LAFAYETTE: The Acadiana region added 900 jobs to 202,200. Manufacturing, up 800, showed the largest gains, while education and health services and leisure and hospitality added 400 each. Professional and business services fell by 1,100 jobs over the year.
LAKE CHARLES: The Lake Charles region gained 3,500 jobs, mostly in construction, lifting employment to 121,100 — a record high as measured by the Workforce Commission. The gain is the 88th straight month Lake Charles has added jobs. Construction added 2,200 jobs, while trade, transportation and utilities fell by 300.
OTHER METRO AREAS: Houma lost 500 jobs over the year, dragging employment to 85,700. Mining and logging added 300 jobs there over the year, only its second over-the-year gain in the region since December 2014. Hammond added 800 jobs, bringing employment to a record-high 47,700. Monroe gained 600 jobs over the year, bringing employment to 79,500. Shreveport added 900 jobs to 180,000 in October. Alexandria lost 100 jobs over the year, dragging employment to 62,400.