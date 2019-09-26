An early bird discount for the Center for Planning Excellence’s 2019 Louisiana Smart Growth Summit ends Friday.
The fee to attend the full conference, which will be held Nov. 12 in the Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts, is $175 and $30 for students/professors if registered by Friday.
Online registration for the event will run through Nov. 8. Registration is $190 and $40 for students/professors. Onsite registration will be available the day of the event for $205 or $50 for students/professors.
All registrations include breakfast, lunch and access to the closing reception. Registration and information are at summit.cpex.org.