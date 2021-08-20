Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED expects to invest $42 million for an expansion of its bottling site in Baton Rouge which sits along Plank Road.
The Birmingham, Alabama-based manufacturer already has 558 employees in the region and looks to hire 15 more workers as part of the expansion with average salary of $43,000 in addition to benefits.
Coca-Cola looks to add 120,000 square feet of new warehouse space, upgrade its facility and add new machinery such as a generator, recycling equipment, storage racks, conveyors and safety systems. The company also expects to install a robotic warehouse case picking system known as Vertique. The expansion would increase the operation to 900,000 square feet.
The Coca-Cola bottling plant has been active in Baton Rouge for 115 years with its first site at the intersection of Europe and St Louis streets downtown.
It also looks to invest $15 million in renovations at its Lafayette distribution site. It has bottling facilities and distribution centers in New Orleans alongside sales and similar centers in Alexandria, Lake Charles, Monroe and Shreveport. Statewide, it has more than 2,100 workers.
"The potential expansion of their bottling facility within the Plank Road Corridor would further economic development in the region," said Sharon Weston Broome, mayor-president of East Baton Rouge.
In exchange for the investment the state offered workforce training through FastStart alongside $300,000 grant for modernization. Coca-Cola is also seeking the state's Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.