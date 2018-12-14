OnSite Audio, a 22-year-old car stereo installer, is expanding and moving to Airline Highway.
The business has signed a lease for a 9,600-square-foot building at 11534/11536 Airline Highway and plans to move there by early 2019.
Larry Williamson, who has owned OnSite since 2009, said the new location will provide more space for OnSite and its sister business, Elite PowerSports, which customizes all-terrain vehicles and utility task vehicles. Right now, the two businesses have about 10 employees. “But we’re looking for people and planning to expand,” Williamson said.
OnSite and Elite are currently located at 10632 Alco Ave., about a mile and half away from the new building. Williamson said the current building is about 5,000 square feet and both companies need more room.
Andrew Littlefield, of Elifin Realty, represented OnSite. Brent Garrett and Clay Furr, of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, had the listing for the Airline Highway property.