Gramercy-based NICHE Chemical has acquired a British magnesia company that produces specialty products used in a range of industries from automobiles to ceramics.
Financial details of NICHE’s acquisition of Imerys Fused Minerals Hull were not released. The operations, based in Hull, England, will complement NICHE’s other European plant, a fused alumina business in LaBathie, France, said John Habisreitinger, president. “This acquisition brings a brand new product line into our portfolio, with substantively similar technology to our fused alumina business in France,” he said in a statement.
The business will be renamed NICHE Fused Magnesia Limited. Magnesia is used in a range of different applications, including making automobile engine blocks, aircraft components, bicycles and laptops.