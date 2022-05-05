Entergy said it will create 171 jobs at its West Monroe customer service, a move that will more than triple the number of employees at the office.
Louisiana Economic Development said the expansion will lead to 93 indirect jobs. Entergy already has 53 workers at the northeast Louisiana contact center.
The expansion will help streamline communications and improve service in advance of the hurricane season. The West Monroe center provides service to Entergy's 2.9 million residential and business customers in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Texas.
To secure Entergy’s expansion in West Monroe, the state offered an incentive package that includes the services of LED FastStart.