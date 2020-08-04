Gulf Island Fabrication said it is delaying the closing of its Jennings shipyard until the fourth quarter because social distancing measures adopted to deal with the coronavirus pandemic are impacting workflow.
The Houston company had planned on shutting down the Jennings shipyard and consolidating operations in Houma in the third quarter. But on Tuesday, Richard Heo, Gulf Island president and chief executive officer, said the harbor tugboats it expected to finish was experiencing delays caused by “lower than anticipated craft labor productivity.”
Gulf Island posted a second quarter loss of $5.5 million, up slightly from the $5.2 million it lost in second quarter 2019. Revenue dropped by 25.5%, from $80.5 million to $60 million. The company has dealt with a low construction backlog, construction delays on three research vessels and the underutilization of facilities.