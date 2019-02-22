An apartment complex on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard has been sold to a Colorado-based group for $20 million.

Monarch Investment & Management Group bought the 21 South at Parkview complex in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Parish clerk of court’s office. The seller was Patrician Parkview LLC of Baton Rouge.

The 264-unit complex at 4944 S. Sherwood Forest was built in the mid-1970s. According to the 21 South website, units rent for between $725 for a 700-square-foot one-bedroom unit to $1,070 for a 1,210-square-foot three-bedroom unit.

Monarch, based in Franktown, Colorado, owns and manages nearly 50,000 apartment units across the United States. Its other Louisiana properties are two complexes in Alexandria.

