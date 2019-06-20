Winnings by Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos continued year-to-year declines in May, bringing in 14% less than the year before.
The state's 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and land-based casino generated nearly $218 million in winnings in May, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That was down 2% from the $222.5 million they took in during May 2018.
Video poker revenue was up 7.1% statewide in May to $54.2 million from $50.6 million.
The three Baton Rouge riverboats brought in nearly $20.6 million in May, compared to $23.9 million in May 2018.
Once again, a big drop at the Belle of Baton Rouge caused the market to fall short of last year's figures. Winnings by the city's oldest casino were $2.6 million, 46.5% less than the $4.9 million brought in the year before. Hollywood Baton Rouge, the other downtown riverboat, posted $4.7 million in winnings, 12.7% behind the $5.4 million last year. L'Auberge Baton Rouge brought in $13.2 million, 2.9% behind the $13.6 million it won last year.
The Baton Rouge market hasn't posted a year-to-year increase in casino winnings since August 2017. Local experts have said the slide has been made worse by the smoking ban enacted in June 2018. Hollywood and L'Auberge have opened designated areas where people can smoke while they gamble.
Gambling revenue in New Orleans was up 0.2% in May to $54.5 million, one of only two markets to post a year-to-year winnings gain.
The three riverboats had a 3.9% gain in winnings to $24.3 million from $23.4 million. Boomtown New Orleans was the biggest gainer, bringing in 5.8% more to $10.3 million from $9.8 million. The Amelia Belle in Amelia was up 4.7% to $4.1 million from $3.9 million. Treasure Chest had a 1.8% increase to $9.9 million from $9.7. The slots at the Fair Grounds racetrack were up 6.2% to $3.7 million from $3.5 million.
The Harrah's casino had a 1.9% revenue drop, posting $26.4 million from $26.9 million.
In other markets, casino winnings at Lake Charles' three riverboats and slots at the Delta Downs racetrack were down by 1.5% to $77.8 million. Shreveport-Bossier City, which has the most riverboats of any market along with the Harrah's Louisiana Downs track, was down 2.2% to $57.5 million. Acadiana, which is represented by the Evangeline Downs racetrack, was up 8.3% to $7.7 million.