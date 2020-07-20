Eldorado Resorts, the owner and operator of the Belle of Baton Rouge, has completed its $17.3 billion purchase of Caesars Entertainment Corp., which operates the Harrah’s land-based casino in New Orleans.
The deal closed Monday, after the New Jersey Casino Commission approved the merger Friday. New Jersey was the last state to sign off on the transaction. The combined company, which goes by Caesars Entertainment Inc., is now the largest casino operator in the U.S.
Caesars now owns five properties in Louisiana: Harrah’s New Orleans, the Belle, Isle of Capri Casino Hotel in Lake Charles, Harrah’s Louisiana Downs in Bossier City and Horseshoe Bossier City. The company now owns more than 55 casinos across the U.S., including eight properties on the Las Vegas Strip.
In April, Eldorado announced it was selling its namesake resort and casino in Shreveport to Twin River Worldwide Holdings as part of a $155 million deal aimed at removing a regulatory obstacle to the Caesar’s deal.