Eldorado Resorts, the owner and operator of the Belle of Baton Rouge, has completed its $17.3 billion purchase of Caesars Entertainment Corp., which operates the Harrah’s land-based casino in New Orleans.

The deal closed Monday. The combined company, which goes by Caesars Entertainment Inc., is now the largest casino operator in the U.S. Caesars now owns five properties in Louisiana: Harrah’s New Orleans, the Belle, Isle of Capri Casino Hotel in Lake Charles, Harrah’s Louisiana Downs in Bossier City and Horseshoe Bossier City.