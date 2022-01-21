Winnings at Louisiana’s state regulated casinos were up 32.8% in December compared to the year before.
The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land based casino brought in $214.9 million during December, compared to $161.9 million in December 2020.
Winnings at New Orleans and Baton Rouge properties ran ahead of the state average.
While legalized sports betting has provided a boost to casinos, December's numbers were also helped by an easy comparison. At the end of 2020, casino capacity had been capped at 50% to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.