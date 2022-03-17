Venture Global LNG, the company behind four upcoming liquefied natural gas terminals along coastal Louisiana, has signed a pair of 20-year contracts to sell and export LNG to New Fortress Energy Inc. from terminals in Cameron and Plaquemines Parish.
The contract calls for Venture Global to ship 1 million ton of LNG annually from its Plaquemines LNG facility in Plaquemines Parish, and another 1 million tons from its CP2 LNG complex in Cameron Parish, the company said in a news release.
The contract is the first for the CP2 LNG facility. The Plaquemines LNG complex, as well as Venture Global’s forthcoming Calcasieu Pass terminal in Cameron Parish, already signed deals with Shell. Venture Global is also behind Delta LNG in Plaquemines Parish.
Venture Global says it has executed more than 80% of all the 20-year contracts signed by LNG companies in the United States since 2017.
"Our companies share a commitment to keeping energy markets well supplied while also advancing clean energy goals, through the export of low-cost US LNG to emerging economies," Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel said in a statement. “The CP2 LNG facility, adjacent to Calcasieu Pass, will build on our vision of making Louisiana an international hub for innovation to enhance global energy security."
Construction should start on CP2 LNG in 2023. Venture Global said it expects to finalize its financing for Plaquemines LNG soon, though construction began already in August. That facility has already sold 14 million tons of its expected 20-million-tonne LNG capacity.
Calcasieu Pass is also expected to come online in 2023. Delta LNG does not have a firm timeline yet.