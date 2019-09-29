Conference planned for women in construction
The Urban League of Louisiana is holding its 2019 Women in Construction Convening from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17 at the New Orleans Jazz Market, 1436 OC Haley Blvd., in New Orleans.
The event will focus on networks that support and promote women in construction across the state.
Topics and networks include green building practices; myths to mitigation in risk management in construction and employment law; and financial planning and wealth building strategies.
Information and registration are at https://wicc2019.eventbrite.com.
International Propeller Club conference set
The International Propeller Club Convention & Conference, hosted by the Propeller Club of the U.S. Port of New Orleans, is being held Oct. 15-17 at the Hyatt Centric French Quarter, 800 Iberville St., in New Orleans.
The conference will include networking, education events and information on the future of ports, fuels, crews, infrastructure and navigation.
Topics include global trade dynamics with tariffs and treaties; environmental planning; balancing tourism and trade; planning for the increasing size of vessels; rapid growth globally of LNG as fuel and alternative sources of propulsion; future skills required of mariners.
Information and registration are at https://convention.propellerclub.us/home.
Industry, technology focus of 2-day event
TEC Next will host a two-day event on Oct. 3-4 on facilitating conversations between industry and technology leaders.
The conference, at the Manship Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts in Baton Rouge, will explore and highlight what’s next for the technology and energy industries as they converge to create new, collaborative solutions for smart manufacturing.
The two-day conference will feature keynote remarks from Clark Dressen, Dow’s digital operations center director, and Travis Fuller, ExxonMobil’s North America Polypropylene growth venture executive.
Topics by other speakers include industry Internet of Things, cybersecurity, big data, robotics, virtual reality and augmented reality visual tools.
“With great opportunity for petrochemical and refining sector growth in the Gulf Coast region, the information technology sector is a natural partner to support creative solutions in the increasingly digitized energy industry,” said ExxonMobil Public and Government Affairs Manager Stephanie Cargile.
The event was organized by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance. Information and registration are at tec-next.org.
Southern Ag Center sets LEAD conference
The Southern University Ag Center will host its inaugural Learning Everyday About Development Conference for mayors and community leaders from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at the St. Gabriel Community Center, 1400 Gordon Simon Leblanc Drive, in St. Gabriel.
The conference is designed for mayors, police juries, city council members and other community decision-makers to help communities reach their potential and tap resources.
Topics include bettering communities through grants; community development and science, technology, engineering and math; initiatives used to develop communities economically.
Registration for the free conference is at http://www.suagcenter.com/form/learning-everyday-about-development-lead-conference. The deadline is Sept. 30.
Lawn service app enters BR market
GreenPal, an app that the Nashville, Tennessee-based company says connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, has launched in Baton Rouge.
Co-founder Gene Caballero said homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Lawn care businesses bid on the properties, based on Google street and aerial images, and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select whom they want to work with based on vendor ratings, reviews and price.
When the work is completed, the vendor sends a time-stamped photo of the completed work to the homeowner, who can pay via the app.
GreenPal is in 150 markets, including New Orleans.
Rhodes opening second BR funeral home
Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home is opening Monday at 10715 N. Oak Hills Parkway, its second Baton Rouge location.
The grand opening and ribbon cutting are scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Monday.
Rhode’s dates to 1884 when Duplain W. Rhodes Sr. established the Rhodes Undertaking Co. Around 1917, his only son and namesake, Duplain W. Rhodes Jr. began expanding the company. Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home in Baton Rouge and D.W. Rhodes Funeral in New Orleans are family owned businesses that offer funeral, pre-planning and life insurance services to families throughout southeast Louisiana including, but not limited to Orleans, Jefferson, East Baton Rouge and the River Parishes.
LifeShare opens blood donor center
LifeShare Blood Center has opened a donor center at 5745 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge.
The former Baton Rouge Donor Center at 3849 North Blvd. is closed.
LifeShare said the new 5,000-square-foot location provides more space and adds choices for its donors. In addition to donating whole blood, the typical kind of blood donation, donors can now donate platelets. The process takes about two hours to complete. Platelets most often go to cancer patients fighting to overcome the effects of chemo therapy.
“In the past, platelets going to help patients in Baton Rouge had to come from donors in Shreveport, Monroe or Alexandria. Now blood donors in Baton Rouge can provide platelets to their own friends and family through this expanded option,” said LifeShare Regional Director Stephanie Duplessis.
LifeShare Blood Center provides blood to dozens of hospitals in Louisiana. including Baton Rouge General and Opelousas General.
In addition to blood and platelets, the new center also better connects south Louisiana to LifeShare’s cellular therapy and tissue services. These types of medicines target specific cells from donated blood or tissue that will then go to patients fighting any number of illnesses, including cancers, heart disease and damaged lungs.
The donor center is open 6 days a week. Operating hours and appointment are available at LifeShare.org.
Economic, real estate forecast event set
The 9th annual Economic and Real Estate Forecast Symposium is being held from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Loyola University's Roussel Hall, 6363 St. Charles Ave., in New Orleans.
The theme is “New Orleans: Dynamics of a Changing Economy.” The event is hosted by the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors and its Commercial Investment Division in partnership with Loyola University.
The conference will be followed by a business networking reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Topics for speakers and panel discussions include the power of partnerships; the commercial market; residential market; cap rates, cost and geography; financing the gap; tourism, the airport and Hospitality & Convention Center; and banking in New Orleans.
Tickets are at www.nomar.org.
Assisted-living facility finishes renovation
Schonberg Care, which acquired St. Margaret's at Belleville Assisted Living in June, has completed a $1 million renovation and renamed it The Suites at Algiers Point.
The company said the name is in reverence to the historic New Orleans neighborhood in which it is housed.
Located at 813 Pelican Ave., the senior community is about 5 miles east of downtown New Orleans, just a few blocks off the Mississippi River. Originally the Belleville Elementary School, The Suites at Algiers Point offers 53 assisted-living and memory care apartments. Floor plans range from 300 to 800 square feet. Apartments offer a kitchenette, living room, private bath and separate bedroom. A luxurious courtyard patio features fountains and lush tropical landscaping.
The renovation included design changes and updates after gathering feedback from residents and their families, as well as employees.
On-site services include medication management and administration; licensed nurses and certified nursing aides on-site daily; 24-hour emergency assistance and alert system; private dining; and social, recreational, cultural, spiritual, fitness and educational activities.
Schonberg Care has retirement communities throughout Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. The Suites at Algiers Point website is algierspointsuites.com.
Studio starts Writer's Cabin construction
A Studio in the Woods has started construction on its new Writer’s Cabin, a living and work space for artists and scholars.
It will be the fifth structure on the Studio’s 7.66 acres of protected bottomland hardwood forest at 13401 Patterson Road.
The Writer’s Cabin will enable the Studio to host three artists at a time, instead of its current two, as a destination for emerging and established writers of all genres and backgrounds. It will expand its artist-in-residency programs, add private retreat space and further community outreach.
The cabin will be 500 square feet, including a private workspace with views of the woods, separate sleeping quarters and dogtrot-style porch.
The Writers Cabin is expected to be completed before the Studio’s annual FORESTival: A Celebration of Art and Nature on Nov. 16, featuring the Grammy Award-winning Lost Bayou Ramblers along with artist presentations, science walks and kids’ activities. Information is at www.astudiointhewoods.org.