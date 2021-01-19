The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is set to hear a rezoning request Wednesday from the owners of Millennial Park, who want to sell alcohol at the Florida Boulevard development.
Millennial Park developer Cameron Jackson said allowing alcohol sales at the open-air food court would support additional revitalization efforts. Millennial Park, which opened last year at 3845 Florida Blvd., is made of shipping containers.
“Alcohol is a big thing and a lot of people requested it,” Jackson said. While there have been Instagram pages set up for a daiquiri shop and a sports bar in Millennial Park, the number of outlets selling alcohol hasn’t been determined yet. Jackson said the number of containers selling alcohol will be based on where they are located in the park.
In advance of the vote, a web page has been set up to fight the rezoning. The anonymous creators of the page said the park has created problems in the nearby neighborhood with increased traffic, people parking in yards and loud music.
Jackson said the feedback on Millennial Park “has been great” and the complaints are coming from four or five people in the neighborhood. “We’ve been trying to mediate and see where we can meet in the middle and have a better relationship,” he said.
The rezoning request was turned down by the city-parish Planning Commission at its October meeting, reportedly due to concerns from the neighbors.
Jackson said if he can’t get the clearance to sell alcohol in Millennial Park, he’ll bring in other businesses.
“We’ll have different businesses coming into those containers,” he said.