Port Allen-based DME Express, which provides medical equipment to the hospice industry, has acquired Advanced Therapeutics in Maryland with the backing of a New York investment firm.
The deal is DME's fourth acquisition since the beginning of 2017. The price was not disclosed.
DME Express now serves more than 10,000 hospice patients in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas, Alabama, Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia and Hawaii.
"This transaction will enable us to continue our strategy of new market expansion by acquiring high quality regional operations in fragmented markets ripe for consolidation, where DME Express can provide superior service, lower costs and higher quality equipment to customers," said DME Express' Chief Executive Officer Mark Borneleit.
DME, founded over 10 years ago, is backed by WayPoint Capital Partners, a multibillion-dollar investment firm in Rye, New York. Waypoint partners with entrepreneurs across the middle market health care, logistics and business services sectors to grow their businesses internally and through acquisitions.
Advanced Therapeutics was founded in 1995, providing medical equipment to the sub-acute health care industry. It has been serving customers in the mid-Atlantic for over 15 years, providing medical equipment to some of the largest hospice providers in the nation. The deal gives DME a platform to further expand in the mid-Atlantic and other parts of the country, Borneleit said.
DME's acquisitions since 2017 have included operations in the Little Rock, Arkansas; the medical equipment division of the largest hospice in Arkansas; and largest provider of hospice medical equipment in northern Mississippi.