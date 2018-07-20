The Downtown Development District released its annual development toolkit, which provided information on the demographics, statistics and projects underway in downtown Baton Rouge.
Highlights of the 2018 report include the continued growth of the Water Campus off Nicholson Drive. Two buildings are currently under construction in the campus: A 94,000-square-foot office building that will house several tenants, including the local branch of Stantec engineering and a building with 20 lofts.
The Courtyard Marriot hotel is set to open in the fall at the intersection of Florida and Third Streets. This will bring the number of hotel rooms in downtown to 1,175.
More people continue to live downtown. There are more than 270 residential units under construction or in the planning stages.
There are 140,000 daily visitors to downtown. There are nearly 26,000 jobs downtown and 644 businesses.
To view the toolkit, visit downtownbatonrouge.org.