Brightside Clinic and Everso Systems said they will create 20 new jobs at their facilities in Denham Springs and Bogalusa, nearly doubling the size of their operations.
The new jobs will have an average annual salary of $45,000 plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. The expansion will generate 25 indirect jobs in Livingston and Washington parishes.
Brightside and Everso, which are both headed up by Evon Roquemore, currently has 24 employees. Brightside operates outpatient mental health clinics in Denham Springs and Bogalusa. Everso is a software system that provides treatment to clients and verifies that sessions actually happened.
At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Brightside relied heavily on the Everso software to make sure that its more than 200 patients were getting the treatment they needed. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Brightside has seen 25% month-over-month increases in patient referrals.
The new jobs at Brightside include clinical social worker, mental health counselor and licensed clinical director. The jobs at Everso Systems include psychiatrist, registered mental health nurse practitioner, operations manager, office manager, and billing and coding manager.
The companies are expected to use the state’s Quality Jobs Program, which provides a 6% cash rebate of annual gross payroll for new jobs for up to 10 years.