Construction has started on the Ochsner Health Center – Gonzales clinic at the intersection of La. 30 and South Burnside Avenue.
The $24.2 million clinic is set to open in summer 2022 and will offer primary and specialty care. The 51,600-square-foot building will have 18 exam rooms, a lab and full radiology suite with MRI. It will complement Ochsner’s existing facilities in Ascension Parish: Ochsner Health Center – Prairieville, Ochsner Urgent Care – Lagniappe Center on Airline Highway and Ochsner Therapy & Wellness – Gonzales on North Burnside Avenue near Cannon Road.
It's also near Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, formerly known as St. Elizabeth Hospital, and Baton Rouge General – Ascension at Interstate 10 and La. 73.
Grace Hebert Curtis Architects have designed the facility and The Lemoine Co. is the general contractor.