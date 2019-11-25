The first Ashley HomeStore in Baton Rouge is set to open Tuesday at 9536 Airline Highway.
The store will open in the old Olinde’s Furniture building. Dufresnse Spencer Group bought the store in January and announced it would rebrand the property as an Ashley store. DSG is in the process of rebranding the Lafayette Olinde’s store as an Ashley property; it should open in the spring.
Olinde’s sells south Louisiana furniture stores to Memphis company, keeps 3 Baton Rouge mattress stores
DSG also purchased six Ashley HomeStores from the Olinde family in Denham Springs, Gonzales, Harahan, Ponchatoula, Houma, Opelousas and Lake Charles.
Officials said the new store will feature interactive kiosks and signage. Furniture for the living room, bedroom, home office, kitchen, dining room and bath are available. Ashley will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.