Pass It Down, a technology startup founded in Tennessee with headquarters in Austin, is relocating the base of its operations to Baton Rouge after it won the $100,000 pitch competition during Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week.

Pass It Down, founded in 2015, builds software templates for museums to create virtual storytelling timelines. It must relocate to Louisiana as a condition of winning the competition and plans to move into the Louisiana Technology Park. The startup does plan to keep its Chattanooga, Tennessee and Austin offices open.

Pass It Down was part of Techstars, an accelerator program in Austin this year. Techstars offers startups mentorship and some capital in exchange for equity in the startup. The startup has worked with clients such as Porsche and the State of Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission.

The startup was among more than 40 companies which applied for the competition. Competition judges included Michael Kirby, co-founder of Stonehenge Capital, Steve Nathanson former CEO of Genesis Energy and Will Eglin, chief financial officer of GMFS Mortgage based in Baton Rouge.

Other finalists included Baton Rouge-based companies Block Lawncare, which connects homeowners with employees for landscaping services, digital currency startup Moxey and New Orleans-based accounting blockchain startup Gilded.

“Expanding into Louisiana, which is home to one of the richest cultural heritage industries in the U.S., is a perfect next step to grow Pass It Down’s business, both domestically and internationally," said Chris Cummings, founder and CEO of Pass It Down in a news release.

Pass It Down has raised $500,000 from investors before winning the competition. The startup expects to raise another seed round soon.

Cummings holds a law degree and undergraduate degree from LSU.

Understanding the hurdles for medical marijuana startups in Louisiana Navigating the legal framework for medical marijuana in Louisiana was among the most difficult aspects of gearing up operations for Capitol We…

Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week $100K pitch competition finalists Four finalists have been selected for a shot at $100,000 in a business pitch competition in November as part of Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship W…