A new collaboration between Baton Rouge-based Amedisys and Option Care Health Inc. in Illinois is piloting antibody infusions for coronavirus at nursing homes and long term care facilities.
The infusion business expects to use both Bamlanivimab and Regeneron to treat coronavirus patients with mild to moderate symptoms by using the antibody therapies to reduce the chance of hospitalizations and worsening symptoms.
It's a pilot program in coordination with Operation Warp Speed to expand access to infusion therapies used to treat coronavirus patients which is expected to begin in Indianapolis and Valparaiso, Indiana but is anticipated to expand to other markets.
Amedisys will oversee the care coordination for residents through clinical staff and the Option Care Health company looks to leverage its pharmacy network to distribute Bamlanivimab.
“We have experience from being on the frontlines and caring for more than 12,500 COVID 19-positive patients,” said Paul Kusserow, CEO of Amedisys in a statement. “We know how important innovative solutions are for caring for those who need our services the most, and this is exactly the type of partnerships in which Amedisys wants to be involved to help our country make it through this pandemic."