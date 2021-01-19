Southern Craft Brewing Co., Baton Rouge’s second microbrewery, announced Monday it is closing after almost 5 years in business.
In a letter posted on its Facebook page, Southern Craft officials said they “simply didn’t have enough momentum going into the COVID shutdown to be able to survive the shutdown of our Tap Room.”
“Thanks again to all our supporters and best wishes to all the LA Craft Breweries out there trying to survive these challenging times,” the brewery said.
Joseph Picou and Wes Hedges, two local engineers and award-winning homebrewers, founded Southern Craft in 2016. They operated the brewery and taproom out of the Barringer Foreman Technology Park. After being in business for about a year, they started canning beer and selling it in local stores.
The brewery took its name from what Picou and Hedges want to do: make craft beers with quality ingredients that come from the South.