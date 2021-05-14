The Central Plaza Shopping Center has been sold to an Alexandria real estate company for $5.6 million.
D’Argent Companies LLC bought the shopping center in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The sellers were Castle Central Plaza LLC and Eiseman Central LLC, both of Olympia, Washington, and East Towne Estates LLC of Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Central Plaza is a 49,000-square-foot shopping center at the intersection of Sullivan and Wax roads. The property is near a Walmart Supercenter and tenants include Smoothie King, Dollar Tree, Subway, Caliente Mexican Craving and Nagoya.
Jonathan Walker of Maestri-Murrell Real Estate, who represented the seller, has handled leasing in the shopping center for more than 10 years. “It’s always 90% occupied or better,” he said. “Central has always been a great market that’s continued to grow.”
There are two vacancies in the center, with about 4,000 square feet of available space.
Walker said the owners decided to sell the shopping center because they only had one other property in Louisiana.
The buyer was represented by Justin Giallonardo, president of real estate for D’Argent.