The Belle of Baton Rouge is back open after closing for several days last week to put in a new casino management system and a new player benefits program.
The casino was shut down from Sunday to Wednesday in order for the changes to take place.
Officials with The Queen Casino & Entertainment, the parent company of the Belle, announced the changes Monday. The Queen Casino had been known as CQ Holding Company
The Belle is now part of the CQ Rewards Program, which is used at its sister casinos: Draft Kings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois, and Casino Queen Marquette in Marquette, Iowa. Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge, also owned by The Queen Casino, is still under the Premier Rewards player benefits program.
Like Draft Kings at Casino Queen and Casino Queen Marquette, the Belle is now using a casino management system operated by Konami Gaming, a leading slot machine designer and manufacturer.
Last month, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved the Belle’s plans to move out of its aging riverboat casino and relocate its slot machines and table games in the casino atrium. The work is set to begin in April, with a projected May 2024 opening. The casino will remain open during the move.
The move is expected to cost $35 million and will add 200 jobs. The Belle will also remodel the top four floors of its hotel tower.