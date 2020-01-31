The Baton Rouge metro area gained 7,700 nonfarm jobs over the past 12 months through December 2019.

It was among four of Louisiana's nine metro areas that added nonfarm jobs over the year, according to preliminary U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics data that is not seasonally adjusted. Four metro areas lost jobs, while Alexandria was flat.

Louisiana overall added 8,300 jobs, an increase of 0.42%, since December 2018 for a total of 1.9 million jobs.

The Capital City metro area had 419,100 jobs and grew by 1.9%.

The top gains were in leisure and hospitality, 3,100 jobs, an increase of 7.8%, while education and health services added 2,200 jobs. Inside that figure, much of the growth was in health care and social assistance, then ambulatory health care services and then hospitals. Education in this context refers to private education institutions.

Baton Rouge also saw growth in trade, transportation and utilities, 200 jobs; federal, state and local government, 100; business and professional services, 1,500; manufacturing, 400; other services, 300; and financial services, 100 jobs.

Notably, construction added 200 jobs, which has been largely on the decline for the past year.

Mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas industry, were flat.

The information sector was down by 400 jobs.

The unemployment rate for Baton Rouge was 4.5% in December, up from 3.9% in December 2018.

Statewide unemployment was up slightly to 4.9% from 4.4% a year ago. U.S. unemployment was 3.4%, down from 3.7% in December 2018.

LAFAYETTE: The Acadiana region added 800 jobs over the year, an increase of 0.4%, to 205,800 jobs. There were job gains in manufacturing, 900; trade, transportation and utilities, 200; education and health services, 600; and federal, state and local government, 300. Business and professional services dropped by 700 jobs; mining and logging, 100; financial services, 100; construction, 300; and information, 100. The leisure and hospitality sector was flat. Unemployment in Lafayette was 4.9%, up from 4.3% in December 2018.

NEW ORLEANS: The Crescent City added 11,900 jobs, an increase of 2.0%, through December to 597,000. Professional and business services added 6,300 jobs; education and health services, 2,500; construction, 300; leisure and hospitality, 3,800; other services, 400; and mining and logging, 300. Losses stemmed from trade, transportation and utilities, 1,200 jobs; information, 900; federal, state and local government, 200; and manufacturing, 600. Financial services was flat. The unemployment rate was 4.4% up from 4.0% in December 2018.

OTHER AREAS: Hammond added 1,000 jobs over the year to 47,000. Job losses were in Houma-Thibodaux, by 1,300 to 84,200; Shreveport-Bossier City, 2,900 to 178,400; Lake Charles 1,000 to 116,900; and Monroe, 600 to 78,600. Alexandria job growth was flat at 61,500.

