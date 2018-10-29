The Alliance Safety Council has purchased a building at 11030 Industriplex Blvd. for $3.25 million and plans to start training industrial workers there.
The safety council, which trains workers for the construction, petrochemical, paper and power industries, bought the former SkyZone trampoline park in a deal that closed Monday. The safety council already has four training sites in metro Baton Rouge.
Kathy Trahan, chief executive officer of the safety council, said the new building will be renamed the Alliance Emerging Technologies Center and will provide an environment conducive to innovative delivery technologies to train adult workers.
The 26,400 square-foot building has been vacant since the summer, when SkyZone closed.
Alex Knight of NAI/Latter & Blum Donnie Jarreau Real Estate, represented the seller.