A $16 million deal in which GB Sciences Inc. planned to sell the remaining 50% stake in its Louisiana medical marijuana business was quietly completed in mid-November with Wellcana Plus LLC, a Lafayette company that already owned the other half of the business.

GB Sciences sold the remainder of its GB Sciences Louisiana LLC subsidiary to Wellcana Plus, an affiliate of Wellcana Group. The deal was supposed to close at the end of October but was delayed.

GB Sciences Louisiana became the exclusive partner for LSU's state-approved medical marijuana program after a five-year deal was signed in 2017. GB Sciences has now sold the medical marijuana cultivation and oil production business but retained a 50% equity stake in any intellectual property developed under a research and development agreement signed with LSU, according to a news release.

Wellcana, led by Lafayette attorney Charles Rush and Cajungrocer.com founder Charlie Hohorst III, has been involved in GB Sciences Louisiana for the past two years. Wellcana acquired a 15% stake in February 2018 for $3 million and amassed its larger stake over the next year.

LSU leaders previously said the university was comfortable with the transition because the executive overseeing the program, John Davis, would remain in charge.

GB Sciences Louisiana produced wholesale medical marijuana products that are sold at nine state-licensed pharmacies across Louisiana, only in the form of liquid tinctures. Products already had been sold to more than 1,500 eligible patients between August and mid-September.

Wellcana, which had raised $10 million as of February, has more than 100 investors, including four former NFL players — among them a former LSU player and two former Saints players.

The financial terms of the November deal included a promissory note from Wellcana to GB Sciences for an $8 million debt, with payments to begin on June 2020 until December 2021. The 50% interest Wellcana already had in GB Sciences Louisiana was put up by Wellcana as collateral for the promissory note.

In addition to what is essentially a loan, GB Sciences will be paid another $8 million over time. Those payments will depend on how many patients have been sold medical marijuana and the profitability of the Louisiana operation.

Businesses in the cannabis industry have historically had difficulties obtaining traditional financing through banks or credit unions because the controlled substance is still illegal on the federal level. In Louisiana, Cottonport Bank has stepped up to offer business accounts to some of the medical marijuana pharmacies across the state.

"For our own shareholders, the sale will greatly reduce our operating expenses while maintaining the benefit of intellectual property developed in Louisiana," John Poss, CEO of GB Sciences said in a news release.

The publicly traded company was $2.6 million in the red during third quarter this year, compared to $9.7 million during third-quarter 2018, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission records.

