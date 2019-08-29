The developers of the controversial Lakes at Legacy, a 280-lot subdivision proposed on the site of the former Sherwood Forest Country Club, is requesting the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission to defer voting on the motion until Nov. 18.
The planning commission was set to vote on the rezoning request and the subdivision plans at its Sept. 16 meeting. It was originally set to be heard Aug. 19, but was pushed back after developer Art Lancaster decided to change the rezoning request.
Lancaster had originally sought to rezone the property as rural, so he could build narrower lots, that made the development economically feasible. But some nearby residents said they were concerned a rural rezoning would open the door for things such as shooting galleries, mobile home parks and sno-ball stands. Lancaster is now seeking A2.7 zoning, which allows for 50 foot wide lots.
According to the planning commission, Metro Councilman Scott Wilson requested the issue be deferred until Oct. 21, with the applicant’s consent. Lancaster is also seeking a further delay, until the November planning commission meeting.
More than 200 people attended a public meeting earlier this month at St. Thomas More Catholic Church about the development, which will take up 87-acres of the shuttered Sherwood Forest golf course.