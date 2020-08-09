Pelican Institute plans leadership academy
The Pelican Institute for Public Policy is accepting applications through Sept. 30 for its second annual Pelican Leadership Academy.
The program, which is facilitated through monthly meetings in Baton Rouge over a nine-month period, aims to inform, educate and connect emerging and experienced leaders in Louisiana on some of the state’s biggest assets and most daunting challenges.
Topics will include leadership and ethics training; free market public policy training; understanding the legislative process; and demystifying the campaign process.
“Graduates of the Pelican Leadership Academy will depart as members of a strong peer network and be better connected to the people, organizations and service opportunities that can make positive and meaningful changes for the state of Louisiana,” said Daniel Erspamer, chief executive officer of the Pelican Institute.
Information and registration is at PelicanInstitute.org.
Bollinger Shipyards delivers fast cutter
Bollinger Shipyards LLC in Lockport has delivered a 40th Fast Response Cutter to the U.S. Coast Guard in Key West, Florida.
The USCGC Oliver Henry is the second of three FRCs being homeported in Apra Harbor, Guam, increasing the presence for the U.S. Coast Guard in the Indo-Pacific Theater and allowing more frequent and longer patrols in an area.
Later this year, Bollinger will be delivering the first of six FRCs that will be homeported in Manama, Bahrain, which will replace the Island Class Patrol Boats supporting the Patrol Forces Southwest Asia, the U. S. Coast Guard's largest unit outside of the United States.
Bollinger has delivered 163 vessels to the Coast Guard over a 35-year period.
Companies partner on Corrosion Innovations
Corrosion Innovations has formed a new partnership of companies and products to deal with corrosion issues affecting a range of industries globally.
The recently formed company brings together as sponsors and owners: Corrosion Prevention Technologies LLC, Pasadena, Texas; MATTR Solutions LLC, Houma; WirxGroup LLC, Winlock, Washington; Chandler, Richter, Wood Consulting and Distribution LLC, Houston; and Lester Contract Management LLC, Quitman, Arkansas.
Based in Texas, Corrosion Innovations' global sales and distribution will be overseen by a board of directors consisting of partners board Chairman Archie Cox Jr, of Pine Plains, New York; Vice Chairman Randy Le Bouef, Houma; Todd Olsen, Winlock, Washington; Trey Chandler, Houston; and President and CEO Marlin Lester, Quitman, Arkansas.
The company said corrosion is a trillion-dollar issue impacting various industries, including the oil and gas industry, shipping trades and other sectors.
The company’s primary product is Corr-Ze, which it said is an eco-friendly chemical that decontaminates and prepares metal surfaces for protective coatings by removing corrosion-causing contaminates.
Claiborne senior center opens in Central
Claiborne Senior Living has opened The Claiborne at Shoe Creek at 9750 Couret Drive in Central.
The Claiborne is a 100-apartment community, with 70 assisted-living residences and 30 memory care apartments designed for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
Assisted living and memory care residents have 24/7 access to nurses and caregivers. Amenities include an on-site movie theater, coffee shop, spa, concierge services and restaurant-style dining rooms. Services include daily activities, social events and outings.
Caroline Smith is executive director and Lisa Dupont is community relations director for the new community. Smith worked in elderly housing at Our Lady of the Lake Senior Service Division and was assistant administrator at St. Clare Manor and administrator at Ollie Steele Burden Manor. Smith then served as director of assisted living at St. James Place.
Claiborne Senior Living is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Wellness center relocates in Springfield
Springfield Wellness Center, a mental health and addiction treatment facility, has moved to 32872 Cullom Road in Springfield.
The new facility will enable the center to double its patient rotations for addiction detox, depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress and neurodegenerative diseases, as well as offer intravenous NAD+ to boost the immune systems of patients. The larger location will also offer hyperbaric oxygen treatment to promote healing and fight infection; laser treatment for anxiety, depression, smoking cessation and pain management; an infrared sauna to help with detoxing; and a labyrinth for walking meditations. The center also will offer exercise, yoga, meditation, massage therapy and programs in stress management and family relations.
App-based laundry service enters NOLA
App-based laundry service Hampr, which launched in Lafayette Parish in January, has expanded to the New Orleans market.
Laurel Hess is president and chief executive of Hampr and president of Rally Marketing. She is a 2006 Loyola University graduate and former sales and marketing manager of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Smoothie King Arena and Champions Square.
Hampr allows users to have their laundry picked up, washed, folded and returned local "washrs," a group of stay-at-home parents, retirees or others who are interested in earning additional income. Customers purchase a $39 annual membership, which includes four special Hampr-branded laundry hampers, in the first year. The hampers are designed to hold one load of laundry, allowing the app to charge a flat-rate of $10 per hampers.
Hampr entered Baton Rouge earlier this year and also operates in Hobbs, New Mexico, and areas outside of Dallas and Houston.
Hampr's app is available on Android and iOS devices and is in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.