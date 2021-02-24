Several controversial property tax exemptions for an oil refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish were approved by a state board Wednesday, with Marathon Petroleum Co. LP agreeing to abide by local decisions on whether the company actually gets the tax breaks.

The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry had deferred a decision on the tax breaks at a November meeting after complaints by Together Louisiana, a faith-based activist organization that has railed against the Industrial Tax Exemption Program for years. The organization claimed that Marathon doctored an old application to get the board to approve tax breaks on a more recent project under older, more lax state rules. Those rules would provide a 100% tax exemption over 10 years for the refinery project in Garyville.

New state rules implemented in 2016 cap the exemptions at 80% over two five-year periods and give local taxing bodies — parishes, sheriff's departments and school boards — a say in whether such tax exemptions are granted.

Ohio-based Marathon agreed at Wednesday's C&I board meeting to abide by local decisions on whether it should receive a 100%, 80% or zero tax exemptions on a $275 million installation of coker drums used in refining oil that began Jan. 1, 2018. A 10-year 100% tax break would be worth $43 million to Marathon.

Together Louisiana in 2017 downloaded a copy of the Louisiana Economic Development department's entire database of applications for tax breaks. As the activists looked over November’s C&I board agenda, they checked the older list of projects. The activists found the $275 million coker drum installation listed under the same project number as an older $386 million project to install a natural gasoline hydrotreater at the refinery.

Tying the newer coker drum project to the older application meant the company could be eligible for up to 100% property tax abatement rather than the 80% tax break.

"This reflects clear intent to have the 100% and the no local approval process," said Broderick Bagert of Together Louisiana. "We find it kind of astounding these are even being contemplated for approval."

LED confirmed that the company requested access to change the advance notice project description in 2018, which was approved, but the agency was not aware of the extent of the changes.

Marathon official Dan Wortmann said that the original project scope was changed significantly in 2018 because the $386 million project was no longer financially viable after sitting on the shelf for several years.

"The economics dried up on it," Wortmann said.

It was downsized to the $275 million project for which the company is now seeking tax breaks.

Marathon suggested that if the board would vote in favor of its application, the company would honor whatever local decisions are.

"We're putting it in their hands," he said.

Leaders in St. John the Baptist Parish voted down $25 million in property tax abatements for Marathon's Garyville refinery work January 2020 but the documentation was not received by the state.

The Board of Commerce and Industry had denied an appeal by St. John the Baptist Parish Council to uphold a local decision not to award that Industrial Tax Exemption Program break at the Marathon plant in February 2020.

The local school board had also voted down the Marathon tax exemptions but all the paperwork was submitted late to the state, and the default action is that incentives get approved.

Even Marathon, the largest property taxpayer in the parish at $20 million a year, didn’t oppose the local government’s appeal last year.

Former St. John the Baptist Parish council member Larry Sorapuru Jr. requested the board not vote on the Marathon deal before local officials could review the situation. Now the parish, sheriff and school board has 90 days to decide whether to approve the incentive application.

If no action is taken, Marathon would be allowed to receive 100% property tax abatement for 10 years.

Marathon's Garyville refinery has more than 900 employees and refines about 564,000 barrels of crude oil each year.

