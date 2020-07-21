The Advocate will hold an online panel discussion on Tuesday, July 28 for a look at Baton Rouge's economy and its path forward.
With the theme of "Bringing Back the Baton Rouge Economy," the event will focus on the impact and eventual recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with a view toward any obstacles and emerging bright spots.
The event is the first of four summits that also will tap business and community leaders for a big-picture understanding of the economies in Lafayette, July 29; New Orleans, Aug. 6; and statewide. Aug. 7.
"The panels will explore trends that have emerged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and seek to understand how they will affect our business communities in the months ahead," said Publisher Judi Terzotis. "Part of our mission is to facilitate conversation. Now, more than ever, our communities need to come together to help navigate these unprecedented times and return to a robust economy."
Each economic summit will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. via an online panel discussion, with the Baton Rouge event being livestreamed through theadvocate.com, plus Facebook Live and YouTube.
An overview of the Baton Rouge-area economy will be presented by panelist Adam Knapp, president and chief executive officer of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Three other panelists will focus on specific industries in the region: industrial and petrochemical; the health care and medical sector; and commercial real estate. The panelists addressing those industries are Connie Fabré, president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance; Terrie Sterling, CEO of health care firm Terrie Sterling Consulting, former hospital executive and co-chair of the Louisiana Resilient Commission; and Jonathan Walker, senior commercial sales and leasing executive at Maestri-Murrell Real Estate.
Panelists for the other summits are:
- Lafayette: Ben Berthelot, Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission; Gifford Briggs, Louisiana Oil & Gas Association; Jennifer Clowers, Our Lady of Lourdes; and Gary Wagner, University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
- New Orleans: Brandy Christian, Port of New Orleans; Greg Feirn, LCMC Health; Michael Hecht, GNO Inc.; and Jerry Reyes, The Westin New Orleans Canal Place.
- Statewide: Greg Bowser, Louisiana Chemical Association; David Dismukes, LSU Center for Energy Studies; Don Pierson, state secretary of Louisiana Economic Development; and Melvin Rodrigue, of Galatoire’s Restaurant, chair of the National Restaurant Association.
Those markets' summits will be livestreamed through their corresponding website: Nola.com for New Orleans and theacadianaadvocate.com for Lafayette, plus Facebook Live and YouTube. The statewide summit will be livestreamed through all three newspaper websites, plus Facebook Live and YouTube. There also will be print newspaper coverage of each event.
Hancock Whitney is sponsoring the Baton Rouge and other three summits. LCMC Health is sponsoring the New Orleans and state summits. Acadian Ambulance and AARP are sponsors for the Lafayette and state summits.