Baton Rouge-based Luba Workers’ Comp has acquired Florida-based FHM Insurance Services.
FHM Insurance Co, provides workers’ compensation coverage through independent agents in seven Southern states. The price was not disclosed.
With the FHM deal, Luba will offer coverage in 13 states from Oklahoma to Florida.
“This alignment will enable us to offer competitive options across a combined geographical footprint,” said David Bondy, founder and chief executive officer of Luba.
Luba was founded in 1991 and insures more than 196,000 workers across 4,000 policies.